Pub praised for hygiene

A PUB in Henley has achieved the official top rating for hygiene following an inspection.

The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street was awarded five stars in the Scores on the Doors programme after a visit by environmental health officers from South Oxfordshire District Council.

Manager Heather McIntyre said: “We are delighted to have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance. All the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all times.”

For more information, visit www.scoresonthedoors.

org.uk/council/south-oxfordshire-district-council