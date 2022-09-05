Monday, 05 September 2022

05 September 2022

Family cafe closed

A CAFÉ for young families has closed suddenly after almost two years.

The Watercolour Arts & Play Café was based at the former Queen Victoria pub behind Henlet town hall.

Owner Esther Payne, who lives near Peppard with husband Matt, said the café was closing for the time being but could re-open under new management.

In a message on Instagram, she said: “Watercolour is ending its activities in the current model.

“However, all the space and ideas are available to anyone interested in continuing this beautiful project that has always aimed to provide moments of tranquillity and fun for fathers, mothers, grandparents and their children/grandchildren.

“We have a lot to thank the Henley community for who embraced us with great affection.”

 Mrs Payne came up with the idea of a family friendly café as she thought other coffee shops in Henley didn’t provide enough space or activities for children.

When it opened in November 2020, she said she hoped that more branches would follow.  

05 September 2022

