Chef's table to close

Monday, 05 September 2022
THE “chef’s table” at Crockers restaurant in Henley is to close temporarily.
The team behind the concept, which allows diners to watch their meals being prepared, is moving on for a “new challenge”.
The final service will be on September 17. Customers who have booked after then have been contacted. It is hoped that new chefs will be recruited soon.
The main restaurant will be running as normal.
05 September 2022
