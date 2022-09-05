Monday, 05 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

05 September 2022

Chef's table to close

THE “chef’s table” at Crockers restaurant in Henley is to close temporarily.

The team behind the concept, which allows diners to watch their meals being prepared, is moving on for a “new challenge”.

The final service will be on September 17. Customers who have booked after then have been contacted. It is hoped that new chefs will be recruited soon.

The main restaurant will be running as normal. 

05 September 2022

More News:

Keep active

ACTIVE Leaders will hold the last of its summer ... [more]

 

Pottery sale

A POTTERY sale will be held in Sonning Common ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33