Revision and rowing: the perfect combination

INDEPENDENT schools in the Henley area celebrated another impressive set of GCSE results following the first set of exams since the coronavirus pandemic.

High proportions of pupils achieved at least five passes at grades 9 to 4, including in English and maths, which are the equivalent of A* to C grades under the old marking system.

Many of the schools performed better overall than they had done when the last set of in-person exams were sat in 2019 and also improved on the teaching and centre assessed grades provided in the last two years.

A junior member of Henley Rowing Club capped off a stellar year on the water with a good set of GCSE results at St Helen and St Katherine School in Abingdon.

Matilda Macartney, 16, from Nettlebed, achieved three 9s in drama, history and RE and seven 8s.

She said: “I was so shocked to see how well I had done because in the car driving to the school I thought I had failed all the exams.

“Henley Rowing Club actually really helped me and the coaches always used to say that my school exams always came first so if I needed more time to study I could do that.

“I found that the balance between rowing and revision really helped me. Being on the water took my mind off all the revision so it gave me the support I needed.”

Matilda went to collect her results with her parents James, a property developer, and Hilary, a nursery teacher at Rupert House School in Henley. Afterwards they celebrated with a sausage sandwich at the Maker Space at Nuffield.

Her result comes in the same year that she won gold in the junior women’s quad at the National Schools Regatta in June and women’s head events and also made it to the Friday of this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

She went on to represent Great Britain against France at the Olympic venue of Vaires-sur-Marne in July for the 40th edition of the GB v France J16s match and won by 13 seconds.

Matilda will be studying drama, English literature and psychology at the school’s new sixth form centre, which opens later this year, and hopes to go to university in America under a rowing scholarship.

She said: “As well as my A-levels I want to do an extended project qualification, which is a research project which I will probably do on rowing.

“Moving forward, I would love to get a rowing scholarship to an American university and race for Great Britain under-23s.

“At the trajectory I am going, racing at the Olympics is a realistic ambition but I would also love to win at Henley royal.” Mr Macartney said: “Matilda couldn’t have got these results without the support and help of the school and the club.

“They have been incredibly supportive and allowed her to manage her time and make sure she got what she needed academically.”

At the ORATORY SCHOOL in Woodcote, 85.7 per cent of pupils achieved five or more passes at grades 9 to 4, including in English and maths, compared with 82.5 in 2019.

This year, 14 per cent of pupils achieved grade 9s. Twenty-nine per cent of grades were 9 or 8 and 45 per cent were 9 to 7.

All pupils who studied Chinese scored 9 or 8 while the proportion of 9 to 7 scores in other subjects was art and design 78 per cent, Latin 71 per cent, additional maths 62 per cent and maths and English literature both 50 per cent.

Milo Briffett, from Highmoor, received 10 grade 9s and one 8, Joseph Bradley, from Checkendon, achieved six 9s and five 8s and George Clark, from Whitchurch Hill, was awarded five 9s, four 8s, one 7 and one 6.

Headmaster Joe Smith said: “I am very proud of our year 11 pupils for having achieved these grades, not least in the light of the challenges they have faced in the last two years.

“As well as the high achievers, as a school with a broad ability range we also celebrate those pupils whose results are more modest but for whom they recognise significant achievement.

“The vast majority of this cohort are remaining at the Oratory for their sixth form studies and we look forward to welcoming them back after a well-deserved celebration with their friends and families.”

At SHIPLAKE COLLEGE, 99 per cent of pupils achieved five or more passes at grades 9 to 4, including English and maths, up from 83 per cent in 2019.

The percentage of overall grades at 9 to 4 matched the 97 per cent at last year’s teacher-assessed grades.

Sixty per cent of grades were 9 to 6 and 35 per cent were 9 to 7, compared to 42 per cent and 24 per cent in 2019 respectively.

Both were above the 56 per cent and 33 per cent awarded via centre- assessed grades in 2020.

English language, biology, chemistry and physics, drama and art all achieved 100 per cent grades 9 to 5, with 80 per cent of music students and 83 per cent of drama pupils receiving grades 9 to 6.

Among the top performers were Alec Veitch, from Ewelme, who achieved two 9s, four 8s, two 7s and two 6s. He will do economics, politics and drama at A-level.

Monty Wallace, from Harpsden, scored three 9s, three 8s, two 7s, one 6 and one 5 and will do history, economics and mathematics at

A-level. Monty Walker, from Peppard, achieved two 9s, three 8s and three 7s but hasn’t yet chosen his A-level subjects.

Headmaster Tyrone Howe said: “I could not be happier with this outstanding set of results and I am hugely proud of the pupils who rightly should be celebrating.

“The vast majority achieved the grades required for them to study their sixth form subjects of choice and I am particularly pleased to see the number of top-end grades 9 to 7 increasing.

“These results reflect a huge amount of work by the pupils. who have risen to the challenge faced over the last two years, as well as the consistent high level of support given to them by their teachers.

“I have no doubt the quality of the remote lessons and academic and pastoral engagement during the pandemic has contributed to minimal disruption in learning for these pupils.”

At QUEEN ANNE’S SCHOOL for girls in Caversham, 99 per cent of pupils achieved 4 or above, including English and maths, up from 94 per cent in 2019 but down one per cent on last year. Forty-two per cent of grades were a 9 or 8, down from 58 per cent last year.

Forty-four per cent of English language students scored 9 and 43 per cent of English literature pupils did the same.

Four students achieved a total of seven 9s and eight scored a full set of 9 to 7.

Lara Lancaster, from Wargrave, was one of three girls to receive the Queen Anne’s Society Sixth Form Scholarship after achieving eight 9s and two 8s.

Lucy Triptree, from Lower Shiplake, achieved a full set of 9 to 7 grades and will be one of the first to study A-level media at the school.

Headteacher Elaine Purves said: “I am very proud of this year’s GCSE cohort, who have overcome challenging times to achieve an exceptional set of results that will propel them into their next step in education.

“They have shown dedication, determination and enthusiasm throughout their GCSEs and I look forward to seeing them flourish in their A-levels and beyond.”

At READING BLUE COAT SCHOOL in Sonning, 100 per cent of pupils achieved five GCSEs at 4 or above, including English and maths.

Seventy-nine per cent of scores were 7 or above and 91 per cent at 6 or above.

Noah Toogood, from Charvil, achieved seven 9s and three 8s.

He plays the oboe and has been a member of the school choir since year 7 and his mother, Kate, is the school chaplain.

Noah will go on to study maths, further maths, physics and chemistry in the sixth form.

Harry Butterworth, from Lower Shiplake, scored five 9s and five 8s and was awarded the Academic Prize for English.

He said: “I am really happy with my results. I worked hard and want to thank my teachers who have also worked really hard to help us all.” Sam Deacon, from Wargrave, who is a member of the school’s rowing and rugby teams, achieved five 9s, four 8s and 7s.

Arnav Kulkarni, from Caversham, scored 11 top grades.

Headmaster Pete Thomas called the results “excellent”.

He said: “Despite the disruption these students have faced, the support from staff and families, along with their ability and determined efforts, have led to this moment of celebration, which they should savour.

“There is a lot to look forward to as they step into their suits and everything that the sixth form at Blue Coat offers.

“I’m excited to see them continue to grow as fine young adults over the next two years.”

Thirty-eight boys who achieved at least eight grade 8s or above have been granted an honorary academic scholarship.

Scott Yates, director of the middle school, said: “These are some of the best public examination results in the school’s history but come as no real surprise.

“They are testament to the hard work and commitment that these students have shown throughout their time here. They have received excellent support and encouragement from our staff as well as from their parents, so we are all delighted and proud to celebrate in their success.

“Since we have emerged from lockdown and remote learning, not only have these students excelled in the classroom but have shown commitment to their co-curricular activities.

“Among them are sportsmen, musicians, actors, adventurers, cadets and artists and involvement in these activities has not only strengthened and developed other important life skills but also their overall wellbeing and enjoyment of school life.”