15th anniversary of coffee house

A COFFEE house in Henley has celebrated its 15th birthday.

Staff at Hot Gossip in Reading Road decorated the premises to mark the occasion.

They were congratulated by customers, some of whom dropped off birthday cards.

Owner Lorraine Hillier started the business in Friday Street in 2007 and moved to the former art gallery in January 2020.

She said: “I didn’t have a clue when I started out as my background was in graphic design. I went on a course about how to open a coffee shop and the rest, as they say, was history. It just took off. Places like this were few and far between in the town back then.”

Miss Hillier, a Conservative town councillor, puts much of the café’s success down to the quality of her staff.

She said: “I’ve got fantastic staff, or colleagues, as I think of them. They make a place. It’s not all about food and drink — you need lovely people working there, too.

“We’ve also got lovely customers. It’s a community place. We have more locals in than tourists. I’m very pleased it attracts locals as it gets you through the winter months.”