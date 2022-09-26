Girl wins show prize at last thanks to Red, her new horse

A GIRL aged nine recorded her biggest win at the Henley Farm & Country Show on her new horse.

Harper Sharkey, from Middle Assendon, rode her Arab pony Red to victory in the foreign and rare breeds class.

Her mother, grandparents and school friends were there to watch her compete.

This was the third time she had competed at the show but she had previously not done better than a third place.

Harper only began riding Red, a 14-year-old gelding, eight weeks ago when she got him from Nottingham.

She said: “I’ve been showing for years but this is definitely my biggest win.

“Participating in the show made me nervous because there was a much better horse and rider right next to me and I felt like I was going to lose.

“When the judge said, ‘Well done, you came first’, I couldn’t believe it and I was super, super excited and so were my mum and friends.” Harper, who attends Rupert House School in Henley, where she recently joined the new equestrian team, has been riding all her life and aspires to become an international-level dressage rider.

After her victory, she went home to rest as she was tired, having got up at 5.30am to prepare her horse.

She fell asleep on the way home while holding her championship rosette. Harper gave Red a big bucket of horse nuts and an apple as his reward.

Her mother Maddi, who has been involved with horses since she was small, said: “I said I would eat my hat if she won — she beat one of the most beautiful friesian horses I have ever seen.

“I asked the judge why Harper had won and she said it was because she rode in exactly the right way.

“It’s pretty special for a nine-year-old to beat a

30-something-year-old on an international-level horse. It was a massive win for her.

“It just goes to show that Henley and all horse showing is slowly becoming more accessible for people and judging is based on ability and knowledge and not always on how much money you can throw at it.

“Buying Red was a gamble but it paid off. It takes a long time to get experience at showing and you have many losses before you get a big win like this.

“Showing puts a lot of people off due to the effort it takes to present both horse and rider at such a high standard and we are all still learning.”