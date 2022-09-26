Colin John Dalton — September 12, 1950-September 7, 2022

COLIN DALTON died peacefully at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on September 7 after a short period of illness.

He was a well-known and highly regarded member of the local

community.

Having moved to Shiplake with his family in 1958, Colin remained in the area for the rest of his life.

He was passionate about sport, in particular rugby, and will be remembered for his long-standing association with Henley Rugby Club.

He played for Henley Colts from the age of 16 and progressed to play for the Hawks at scrum half.

Once his playing days were over, Colin trained to become a rugby referee. He spent 20 years refereeing school and club rugby, advancing to become a senior Berkshire referee. Colin was much respected for his fairness and candour by players.

His association with Henley Golf club was equally long and illustrious.

Following a stroke in 2017, he battled to regain his strength and mobility and in recent years mastered the art of one-armed golf.

Colin was a successful businessman who owned his own organic food importing company, focusing latterly on speciality honey.

He retained an abiding interest in the honey markets throughout his retirement.

Following his stroke, Colin started volunteering with the Stroke Association, Sue Ryder and

Headway charities. It gave him great pleasure to be able to support others during their vulnerable times. He was known for his compassion, warmth and humour among those whom he met via the Sue Ryder befriending service and Rosetta Life arts projects.

Colin is survived by his wife, Miriam, stepdaughters Rebecca and Rachel and three beloved grandchildren, Megan, Dylan and Olivia.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral will be held at Reading Crematorium in Caversham at 1.45pm on October 3.

Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Colin afterwards at Henley Rugby Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to be made to Sue Ryder. These can be made directly or through funeral directors Tomalin & Son in Reading Road, Henley.