Commuters affected by delays on mainline

RAIL commuters faced delays and cancellations because of a wiring problem on the mainline.

While services on the Henley branch line were not affected, many connecting trains from Twyford to London this week were disrupted.

All trains from Twyford to London Paddington were cancelled on Monday with only a skeleton service running on Tuesday and about half the trains resuming by Wednesday.

The issue was caused by damage to overhead wires at Hayes & Harlington station in west London.

Neil Gunnell, who runs the train passenger support group Henley Trains, said the issue had affected people from Henley travelling to London for the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

He said: “To get to London, people usually get the train from Henley to Twyford and from there to Paddington, which takes about an hour in total.

“As no trains ran on Monday, people had to travel to Reading to get a train to Waterloo, which takes over two hours.” As people returned to work on Tuesday after the bank holiday, they faced delays of up to 30 minutes with the restricted service to Paddington.

Mr Gunnell said: “Tuesday was particularly bad for commuters as for many this is their only fast way to get to London. They were able to run some direct services from Reading as they used bi-modal trains, which can run on diesel as well as electric, but it was still largely reduced.”

Despite being told by Great Western Railway that services would return to normal on Wednesday, only half of the usual trains from Twyford were running.

Mr Gunnell said: “They made the switch to electric trains about five years ago, while the branch line from Henley still runs on diesel.

“From time to time, the wires have been damaged, either by wind blowing things into them or when they are dislodged by bad trains.

“Henley commuters have been left in this situation before but usually they can run some trains as there are two lines each way.”