Town centre manager leaves role after four months 

Henley’s town centre manager has left the role after four months due to health reasons.

Laurie-Jane Cann, 47, was appointed by the town council in May. She was previously Oxford city centre manager and chief executive at Newbury Business Improvement District.

Mrs Cann said: “I am absolutely devastated to be stepping down from the role due to my health concerns which currently prevent me from continuing to work full time.

“The whole of Henley town council, Henley’s businesses and community provided me with such a warm welcome and I was so pleased to be working in such a supportive and forward-thinking environment.

“I already very much felt part of Henley’s future and despite no longer being able to contribute I shall be supporting its development from the side lines.

“Henley is a wonderful town to live, work and enjoy and, albeit very briefly, I am delighted and grateful to have been involved.”

The town council has begun advertising for a successor.

The full story will appear in next week’s Henley Standard.