Care home holds summer garden party with live music

A SUMMER garden party was held at a care home in Henley for the residents and their families.

An afternoon buffet tea was served in the garden at Acacia Lodge in Quebec Road, which was decorated with colourful bunting.

Live jazz music was performed by local musicians Alan Graham on the vibraphone, Ken Fitt on the saxophone, Ken McCarthy on the piano and Andy Crowdy on the double bass.

Jonathon Frost, a member of staff, wore a dinosaur costume to entertain everyone.

Deputy Mayor Donna Crook attended and helped to serve food to residents.

“It was a lovely event,” she said. “My dad used to be a resident before he passed away almost two years ago and his good friend is still there so it’s lovely visiting.

“It’s a fantastic home and the staff are wonderful. My dad was really happy there.”

Manager Thelma Clutson, who organised the event with activities
co-ordinator Wendy Fricker, said: “We had been trying to get Alan and his friends to play for us for more than two years but because of covid and ill-health it had been postponed.

“When they finally agreed a date we thought, ‘Why not make a party of it for residents, families and friends?’ It was also a resident’s 90th birthday.

“Here at Acacia, family is very important and we wanted to just get back to normal and have a great time.”

