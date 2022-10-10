Celebrities among the crowds at autumn decor fair

ABOUT 7,000 people visited the second Henley Décor Fair to be held this year.

TV presenters Mary Berry, who lives in Henley, and Ben Fogle, who lives in Fawley, and Chris Evans were among those who attended the event at Greenlands, off Marlow Road.

A total of 120 dealers were selling antiques, artwork, architectural salvage and vintage clothing and jewellery and there was a display of classic cars.

There was also live music, including a performance by soul singer Beth Morris, a quarter-finalist on The Voice.

Organsider Gary Wallis, who lives in Hurley, said: “The general consensus is that it’s the best September show we’ve ever had. There were several overseas buyers, Americans in particular because the dollar is so strong against the pound. For my business, that’s quite a turning point.

“We’ve established ourselves as one of the key antique and interior events. There was lots of business done and we were blessed by the weather.

“Lady McAlpine bought a plant ferris wheel, the best item in the show.

Chris Evans rocked up with his children and thoroughly enjoyed himself, so much so that he said on his morning radio show what a fantastic event we had on our doorstep.”

The next Henley Décor Fair will take place in May.