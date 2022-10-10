Debate heats up

A HENLEY town councillor’s proposal that £50,000 be set aside to commemorate the Queen has not pleased everyone.

Conservative Will Hamilton made the suggestion at a meeting of the town council’s finance strategy and management committee.

Guy Shankland responded on Twitter, saying: “How about using the £50,000 to help the most vulnerable in the Henley area heat and eat this winter? I’m sure Her Majesty would have preferred that.”