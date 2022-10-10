Cafe shuts due to rising bills

A SUSTAINABLE café in Henley has closed after more than four years due to rising costs.

Drifters Coffee House in Duke Street shut after the end of trading on Friday.

The independent café, which opened in February 2018, was run by Millie Jeans and Talia Maguire with an environmental focus.

In March they were presented with an award for their campaign to use only resuable takeaway cups to reduce plastic waste.

In a statement, the couple said: “The time has come to end this chapter earlier than expected, with ever increasing bills and the over-saturation in our industry.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that we know we must go on our way. Thank you, Henley, a childhood dream was fulfilled here and you’ve been so good to us.”

In recent months, the couple rented the upstairs of the shop to ramen restaurant Pig and Eel for three nights a week.

The restaurant has also left the premises, with owner and chef Josh Marsh now shifting the business to takeaway-only.

He has also been speaking to several businesses about opening a long-term pop-up.

Mr Marsh said: “Basically we’ll continue to operate in some capacity until the new year, when we may look for a unit ourselves but I wouldn’t do that until the economic climate settles a bit.” Elsewhere in Henley, Crew Clothing has relocated from Bell Street to Market Place.

The clothing retailer has been in the town since 2007 and produces clothing collections specially for the Henley Royal Regatta.

Brand director Georgina Clark said: “We’re extremely proud to be opening a new space in Henley and look forward to welcoming our customers very soon.

“We have a special connection to Henley and its high street community and are continually proud of our official partnership of the royal regatta.”