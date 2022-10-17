Oh baby, I’ve won it again, says running mum

A YOUNG mother was the first woman home in the Henley half marathon — a year after doing the same while five months pregnant.

Emma Langston Davis, 36, from Shiplake, finished in one hour and 24 minutes and was fourth overall.

This was more than three minutes faster than her time a year ago, when she crossed the line hand in hand with her friend Jen Armson.

Mrs Langston Davis, a physiotherapist and former professional triathlete, was supported on the sidelines by her husband Matt and daughter Gigi now eight months old, and their dog Reggie.

She said: “Last year I wanted to keep running as much as I could while pregnant as all the midwifes said the movement was actually good for the baby’s development because of the blood flow.

“Gigiwas the winner because she crossed the line first.

“I’m very pleased to have won again. It was a hard race but a nice day for it.

“I train as much as I can but it’s quite difficult to find time now with a baby. I used to run a lot more but now I just do it for enjoyment.”

She was one of 292 people who took in the 39th annual event and accompanying races on Sunday, which was about 100 fewer than last year.

A total of 168 finished the half marathon, 95 ran the 10km and another 29 took part in a new 5km. There was also children’s fun run.

This was the first time the event had been organised by Henley Rugby Club, which took it over from the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, which has since disbanded.

The runners started and finished in Borlase Field, off Marlow Road, which is next to the club.

The morning had begun frosty and cold but there were clear skies for the participants and it warmed up to about 15C during the race.

The main race followed a route over Henley Bridge, along Remenham Lane to the Flower Pot pub at Aston, back along the towpath and over the bridge.

Runners then went along Marlow Road, up Icehouse Lane to Fawley, down Fawley Hill and then back to the start via Fair Mile.

Mayor Michelle Thomas, who sounded a horn to set off each race, told the runners: “Whether you’re trying to beat your personal best or running for fun, I look forward to seeing you come through. Good luck to you all.”

After they had set off, she said: “I’ve never been to this event before and I think it’s fantastic. There’s so much goodwill and the runners really benefit from the people cheering them on.

“My husband is a big runner but I’m not that great at long distance running. Maybe I’ll do the 5km one day to challenge myself.”

The main race was won by Richard Price, 40, of Wootton Road, Henley, who was runner-up last year.

He finished in one hour, 12 minutes and three seconds, which was 96 seconds better than his time a year ago.

Mr Price, who is an under-9s coach at the rugby club and a member of Reading Athletics Club, has now taken part in the half marathon four times.

He said: “It was good fun, really well marshalled and the weather was lovely. There was lots of support for the runners with people cheering and lots of smiley faces.

“The massive hill meant I didn’t get my PB for this distance but I was only two minutes off it so I’m still happy with my time.”

The runner-up was Chris Mosely, from Woodley, who runs for the Wargrave and Twyford Runners, in a time of one hour, 20 minutes and 53 seconds.

Third was David Kirk, of Ancastle Green, Henley, who rowed for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics Games. His time was one hour, 23 minutes and 49 seconds.

Mr Kirk said: “I ran the London Marathon a week ago so it was sore on my legs running this one.

“It was very hilly but amazing. Lots of people came out to watch, which was great. We should get more people to do it.”

Among the other runners was 70-year-old Terry Grourk, from Wargrave, who was raising money for the Christians Against Poverty Debt Centre in Henley, which is helping families during the cost of living crisis. He said: “I was slow but I finished. It was exhausting but I felt great once I saw the finish line. I kept telling myself to not give up and not to stop because I was clear from the start that I was going to finish.

“I will not be doing it again — I think I’ll leave it to the younger people now.

“There were some really nice people to talk to en route and there was one man talking about the Hail Mary and Jesus Christ who said, ‘Bless us all on this race’, which I thought was really nice.

“After we finished I spoke to him about the CAP project.”

Mr Grourk, the organiser of the debt centre, ran with Stephen Nicholls and between them they raised £2,000.

The 10km race was won by Arturo Martinez de Murguia, 31, from Lower Caversham, in a time of 39 minutes and 22 seconds.

He last competed in the event four years ago when he came third.

The Reading Athletics Club runner said: “I really enjoyed it. It’s a hard course but I had run it before so I knew what to do.

“The hill makes it challenging. The last bit is nicer to run, which makes you want to go for it but after doing that hill it’s hard.

“I’m really happy with how I did — it was a major improvement on four years ago.”

The runner-up was Matthew Puddy, 32, from Twyford, and in third place was Fraser Clark, from London, who has friends in Henley.

The fastest woman was Mariella Lait, from Highmoor, followed by Louisa Born, from Peppard.

In third place was Sophie Van Brugen, from Shiplake, who was running for Sue Ryder, whose nurses cared for her mother, Susan, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She died in 2019.

Mrs Van Brugen, 42, who is a BBC television presenter, raised £6,500, including the £5,250 she had raised the week before when she ran the London Marathon.

She said: “It was a beautiful to race in and the conditions were

perfect.

“I’m the most terrible downhill runner — I’m like Phoebe from Friends — and the sun was in our faces for the last mile, which was a bit tricky.

“It feels really good to have finished in the top three but I’m just so happy to have raised that extra money. My mum would have been really chuffed.”

About 10 staff members and parents from Rupert House School in Henley ran under the “Rupert’s Troopers” banner in either the half marathon or the 10km.

They normally get together every Friday morning for running club and invite pupils, staff and parents to get involved.

Headteacher Nick Armitage, who ran the half marathon, said: “It’s good fun and good motivation to be part of a team.

“It’s about us being role models for the children and encouraging them to get out and be active.”

Jasper Fulford-Dobson, 51, of Western Avenue, Henley won the 5km race in 22 minutes and 29 seconds.

In second place was Pia Walsh, 12, of St Mark’s Road, Henley.

She said: “It was challenging towards the end but I feel good, just quite tired.

“I’m a big runner and just won the English schools competition so am top in the county at the moment.”

In third place was Lucas Robinson, eight, of Lambridge Wood Road, Henley.

He said: “It was amazing. I do 5kms and 2kms every week with parkrun and I do cross-country for school.”

His mother Nihad, who ran with him, said: “It’s really lovely doing this with Lucas, even though he beat me. It’s something that’s ours and a great way to bond.”

Another mother and son combination was Emma Beesley and her son George, 12, from Bix.

Mrs Beesley said: “We tried to run it together but he just couldn’t keep up with my slowness!”

Cotty Paulin, 11, from Henley, won the children’s fun run just ahead of his brother, George, eight. Their five-year-old sister, Frankie, also ran.

Cotty said: “It was very nerve-racking because I felt like a bit of a leader for my brother and wanted to push us.

“I do sports but I’m not a big runner. My mum said that Frankie was doing it and I thought, ‘If she’s going to do it, I can do it’. It felt good — it wasn’t too hard and it was nice doing it with my siblings.”

In third place was Wilbur Lait, seven, from Highmoor, followed by Izzy Cole, nine, in fourth, the fastest girl.

Izzy said: “It was a bit hard but fun. I love running and I do cross-country for my school.

“It feels really good to be the first girl to finish.”

Chris Nixon, chairman of the rugby club, said: “We all had a lot of fun and there was great atmosphere and everyone enjoyed themselves.

“We also learned a lot so there are a few things we could do better next year for a smoother event.

“This involved lots of organisation but it turned out better than we thought. I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

He thanked Craig Thornton and his team from Krono Sports, who helped with the organisation.

“They are really effective at what they do and it was a privilege working with them,” said Mr Nixon.

The event was sponsored by investment company Invesco and all profits will go to local charities.