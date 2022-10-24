Monday, 24 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

24 October 2022

Tree axed

A MATURE walnut tree has been felled despite a protest by a neighbour.

The 80ft tree in a garden in Greys Hill, Henley, was cut down on Monday as its roots were causing cracks in the owners’ bungalow.

Neighbour Jane Pickering failed to obtain a tree preservation order as the tree was deemed public enough.

24 October 2022

More News:

Light party

A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33