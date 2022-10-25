Fine dining restaurant closes down

A FINE dining restaurant in Henley has closed.

Crockers Henley, which has been in Market Place for three three years, had its final dinner service on Sunday.

The restaurant and hotel announced it would be closing on its Instagram page.

It said: “We have tried everything to avoid this and the team have been amazing at working hard and doing all they were asked.

“Unfortunately, the financial burden we have taken on over the last two years and bleak economic outlook means we simply cannot continue like this.

“Thank you to all our guests for the support and to our amazing team. They are the heart and soul of this little business and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Unique dining, which owns the brand, also runs Crockers Tring and that is unaffected by the closure of the Henley branch.

