Gyms close

A LARGE display celebrating Ukrainian traditions ... [more]
Monday, 31 October 2022
TWO gyms in Henley have closed after a decade.
Angie Best’s Metaphysical Gym and BstLfe, which were based at Henley Business School, had come to the end of their 10-year lease.
BstLfe has relocated to Nuneham Courtenay but Metaphysical will not re-open.
Ms Best co-founded the business with her partner Mark Miller in 2012 and trained clients of the school as well as students from Reading University, which owns it.
