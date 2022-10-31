Gyms close

TWO gyms in Henley have closed after a decade.

Angie Best’s Metaphysical Gym and BstLfe, which were based at Henley Business School, had come to the end of their 10-year lease.

BstLfe has relocated to Nuneham Courtenay but Metaphysical will not re-open.

Ms Best co-founded the business with her partner Mark Miller in 2012 and trained clients of the school as well as students from Reading University, which owns it.