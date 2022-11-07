Friends support struggling market gardener

CUSTOMERS and businesses have rallied around the owner of a Henley market gardener who fears her business is in danger of going under.

Tamsin Borlase, who has run Bosley Patch at Swiss Farm for about 20 years, told the Henley Standard last week that the arrival of Planet Organic in the town could be the final straw that forces her to close.

She said that she already had to contend with he sharp rise in energy costs and a fall in trade since the covid-19 lockdowns, when people wanted to shop locally.

Other traders have sprung to her defence since she posted the article on Instagram.

Babylon Flowers in Watlington commented: “You are part of the rich tapestry of Henley, Tamsin. Do not let this crush you.

“For a company to set up without any consideration for a small local business that is here already is not very kind, considerate or lovely. All you can hope is that your customer base is loyal enough to stick with you.

“And why wouldn’t they? you are the real deal, the stars and the moon. Planet Organic pales under your bright light.”

The Henley Larder commented: “Bravo. Standing up for your business and other Henley independents.”

The Blue Tin in Ipsden replied with a heart emoji.

Marina Fogle, a podcaster and wife of TV broadcaster Ben, who lives in Fawley, commented: “Bravo, Tamsin.”

Clare Foster, garden editor of House & Garden magazine, commented: “Go for it. Tamsin! I keep getting irritating Planet Organic Henley Instagram spam.” Ms Borlase told the Henley Standard that she had invested tens of thousands of pounds into her business to meet the huge surge in demand for local, organic produce during the lockdowns in 2020.

She was inundated with calls and messages from people who wanted to buy vegetable boxes and bread from her when the shelves of large supermarkets were running empty.

Since lockdown ended, her trade has more than halved, which she puts down to people returning to their old shopping habits and the rise in the cost of living.

She fears that Planet Organic will force her and other local traders out of business and believes that the new supermarket itself may not last long in Henley due to the amount of footfall in the town centre.

Ms Borlase assured her customers on Instagram: “I’m not going to go down without a bloody good fight.”