‘King Charles’ wins fancy dress competition for dogs

A “KING” took the title at a Halloween fancy dress dog parade in Henley.

Charlie, a Jack Russell-pug cross, wore a king’s costume and crown at the event held at dog groomer Naughty Mutt Nice in Reading Road.

He walked along the red carpet “dogwalk”, did some tricks and posed for pictures before receiving a round of applause.

Charlie, who is owned by Amy Wales, was one of 13 entrants at the seventh annual event.

Ms Wales said the idea for the outfit was inspired by the new King, Charles III, and she dressed her eight-week-old baby daughter as a princess to complement the dog.

She also attended last year’s event when Charlie was dressed as a pumpkin. The runner-up was Banks, an Australian labradoodle who wore a crocheted a pumpkin suit made by his owner Amy Humphreys.

Other costumes included a lobster, a bat, Snow White and film characters Freddy Krueger and Chucky.

Salon owner Karole Robertson, who was one of the judges, said: “Charlie was only tiny but he stole the show.

“He took over the dogwalk and started spinning round, making everyone laugh. He also matched with his owner’s baby, which was just wonderful.

“It was such a fun event. It was a party for the dogs and they were all excited and greeting each other. They all looked amazing. The costumes were original and it was really hard to choose the winner.

“We had so many children inside the shop and we had a bucket full of sweets for them.

“It was warm so people were able to gather outside as well and we had some bubbly. It was nice to see locals coming down.”

The winner’s prize was a luxury hmper, containing eco toys, a Lilly’s Kitchen goulash recipe, Halloween iced cupcakes, vegan treats and pillow mist from Oonalfie, a full groom and spa treatment vouchers to use at Naughty Mutt Nice and two dog reiki sessions at Reiki with Jemma in Henley.

The runner-up also won a hamper and a wash and blow dry and spa treatment.