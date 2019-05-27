THE club’s 41st annual meeting was held at Badgemore Park on May 14.

The chairman opened the meeting with the chairman’s report on the the previous 12 months and highlighted:

• The excellent work of Barrie Fitton, the treasurer for seven years, who recently retired due to ill-health.

• The excellent recruitment of eight new members.

• The urgent need to appoint a new treasurer and secretary.

• The very good year for club visits.

Other reports were provided by the president/secretary, treasurer, membership secretary and events co-ordinator.

A proposal was made to change the constitution of the club, mainly addressing the dress code (relaxation in the summer months) and the process of election of a new president.

After discussion, the proposal was approved by the members.

The meeting then moved on to elect the new officers for the ensuing year who will be led by the new chairman, Tony Brown.

The meeting concluded with three of the newly appointed members each giving a short presentation about their career and life to date.

Henley Probus Club meets at Badgemore Park on the second Tuesday (morning) of each month. If you are interested in coming along, please call Roger Griffiths on (01491) 575137.

Roger Roberts