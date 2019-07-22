THE 456th meeting of the club was held at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley on July 9.

The business conducted at the meeting was, in summary, as follows:

• The club is looking to appoint a new secretary and treasurer in the near future

• Following recent successful visits to Killarney in Ireland and Bruges in Belgium, plans are now being put in place to visit the bulb fields in Holland in April next year.

After the normal business had been completed, the guest speaker Gaye Illsley gave a slide presentation and talk about lasting power of attorney.

The key themes of the presentation were:

• What is lasting power of attorney?

• Why do I need it?

• What is enduring power of attorney?

• Is it necessary to have an enduring power of attorney and a lasting power of attorney?

• How do I put lasting power of attorney in place?

• How much will it cost and who/how do I choose my attorneys?

Gaye concluded her presentation by providing case studies of problems arising when no lasting power of attorney. had been put in place.

At the close of the meeting, Gaye was thanked by the members for her talk and for her responses to the many questions asked.

Henley Probus Club meets at Badgemore Park Golf Club on the second Tuesday (morning) of each month.

If you are interested in coming along, please call Roger Griffiths on (01491) 575137.

Roger Roberts