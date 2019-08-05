Henley Ladies Probus Club

OUR July meeting was held on a very warm day in July. Chairman Audrey welcomed members and the minutes of our June meeting were read, approved and signed.

Audrey asked that members remain seated so that news of an outing at Christmas could be announced.

Our speaker was Elizabeth Rowe, who spoke on “Keble College and The Light of the World”.

Elizabeth works as a guide in Oxford, both for museums and colleges, and became interested in Keble College and in particular the stories surrounding the painting The Light of the World.

William Morgan-Hunt was the artist and the original is still in Keble College, although there are a further two versions.

The college was founded by John Keble in 1792, with its doors opening in 1870, and is a religious college.

The talk was very interesting and occasionally humorous and quite a few members left with a determination to go and see the original painting in person.

After the meeting, details were announced of a proposed outing to Waddesdon Manor in November.

Our next meeting will be held on Thursday, August 8. when Geoffrey Farrer-Brown will talk on Medical Detection Dogs.

We meet at Badgemore Park on the second Tuesday of each month at 10.30am for 11 am, with a speaker followed by lunch.

We are always pleased to welcome new members. For more information, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@baxendale.

myzen.co.uk

Barbara Baxendale