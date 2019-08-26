THE club held its 457th meeting at Badgemore Park this month.

The chairman reported that the summer lunch, held at Sonning Golf Club in July, had been enjoyed by everyone and that the Christmas lunch would be held on December 10.

The treasurer reported on the club’s accounts.

Forthcoming events include a barge trip on the Rose of Hungerford in September and a visit to the Mill at Sonning Theatre in January to see Singing in the Rain. After the normal business had been completed, we heard from our speaker Tilden McKean, who recently joined the club.

He gave a slide presentation and talk about New Zealand sheep farming.

Tilden grew up on a sheep farm on the North Island of New Zealand before spending most of his career in the oil and gas sector with BP.

He talked about growth of sheep farming since the arrival of the first sheep in New Zealand in 1773.

New Zealand is the largest exporting country of frozen meat in the world.

However, wool exports have reduced considerably (wool is not in the top 10 of exports) and honey is now the largest exported product. Tilden also covered maintaining pasture qualiity, investment in facilities, matching the breed to the land and agriculture progression.

He concluded his talk by showing a number of slides depicting the status of sheep farming today.

After answering many questions, Tilden was given a warm vote of thanks for his talk and presentation.

Henley Probus Club meets at Badgemore Park on the second Tuesday (morning) of each month.

For more information, please call Roger Griffiths on (01491) 575137.

Roger Roberts