Henley Ladies Probus Club

OUR first club meeting following the lifting of the covid restrictions was held on Thursday, August 12 at Badgemore Park, much to the delight of all members who attended.

President Gwen welcomed everyone and said that she had great pleasure in announcing long-serving member Noni Vernon as our new president (following the recent passing of Pat Burton).

This was received with a hearty round of applause and Noni thanked everyone for their kindness and went on to thank members of the Probus committee for all their hard work during the pandemic with newsletters and telephone calls. They had been very well received.

Our speaker was Carolyn Kirby, the author of Women with Wings.

The book is a fascinating thriller based on the Air Transport Auxillary’s acceptance of women pilots during the Second World War.

The women were paid the same wage as the men and did exactly the same job, which had to be done under cloud cover (sometimes with a map on their lap and at the same time looking down to see where they were going.)

This was altogether a very interesting talk and the vote of thanks was given by Gwen.

We are always looking for new members. Our monthly meetings, with a speaker and lunch, are held each second Thursday. If you are interested and would like to join us, please call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@

baxendale.myzen.co.uk

Barbara Baxendale