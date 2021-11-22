THE latest meeting of Henley Probus Club was held at Badgemore Park on November 9.

The chairman opened the meeting by welcoming members, including a new one, and then outlined the current thinking for events and guest speakers for 2022.

These will be discussed further at a business meeting of Probus early next year.

Ruth Walne was introduced as the guest speaker. She was trained as an orthopedic nurse in Oxford. After her recent retirement, Ruth joined the Mercy Ships organisation, which is a global charity that brings hope and healing to those suffering from disability, disfigurement and disease.

It deploys a hospital ship, Africa Mercy, and has a second ship, Global Mercy, which is currently being fitted out in Holland.

All staff on the Africa Mercy are volunteers.

With the aid of slides, Ruth described the process for engaging with a particular country and the work done by the medical staff of about 400 on the ship.

Most of the deployments have been in African countries, for example, Benin and Senegal, and last for notionally 10 months. Each deployment is preceded by a country engagement plan where the particular country and the charity agree on a partnership arrangement and the activities that will be undertaken on and off ship for the duration of the deployment.

All activities undertaken are provided free of charge to the country involved and the facilities used for the medical activities are both on and off ship.

The talk was followed by a large number of questions, a vote of thanks and very appreciative applause from the audience.

Henley Probus Club meets at Badgemore Park on the second Tuesday of each month.

Meetings start with an informal gathering of members and visitors for a discussion and coffee, with the formal part starting at 11.30am, followed by lunch.

If anyone is interested in joining the club, please callRoger Griffiths, our membership secretary, on (01491) 575137 or email

regriffiths@waitrose.com or speak to a club member.

Roger Roberts