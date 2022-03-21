THE 471st meeting of Henley Probus Club was held at Badgemore Park on March 8. After the formal business had been conducted, the chairman introduced our speaker Wayne Bellamy, who is the Royal Naval Lifeboat Institution’s manager for Chiswick, which is the second busiest RNLI station in the UK and Ireland.

The lifeboat station was set up after the Marchioness disaster in 1989 in which 51 people died.

Having started his naval career with the coastguard in Vancouver, Wayne moved to England.

He has been in his current role since 2001 and more recently has been involved with the lifeboat stations in Teddington and Southend-on-Sea.

Wayne’s talk covered the activities of the RNLI stations across the UK and covered the types of boats deployed, for example, hovercraft and E class boats.

These are determined by local conditions such as tidal flow, river flow and water temperature and the volume and type of rescue activities (there are 22 rescues per day in UK and Ireland with 99 per cent of sea rescues being within one mile of the coast).

Wayne was an excellent speaker and the talk was well received by members.

Henley Probus meets at Badgemore Park on the second Tuesday of each month. Meetings start with an informal gathering of members (plus visitors) for a discussion and coffee, with the formal meeting commencing at 11.30am followed by lunch.

If you are interested in joining the club, please call Roger Griffiths, our membership secretary, on (01491) 575137 or email him at regriffiths@waitrose.com

Roger Roberts