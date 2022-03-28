Henley Ladies Probus Club

AFTER our annual meeting in February, the club was back to normal in March.

We had an excellent turnout on a lovely spring day and everyone was in good spirits.

Our speaker was Carolyn Kirby, who is no stranger to our club, and her talk was entitled “Victorian scientists and scandals”.

She revealed some of the real people and events behind her award-winning novel The Conviction of Cora Burns.

Carolyn took us on a journey through the dark underside of 19th century Birmingham in the company of the fictional Cora Burns.

Born in gaol and raised in the workhouse, Cora goes on to become part of a gentleman scientist’s “living experiment” in psychology.

With the help of early photographs, Carolyn explained how the research of brilliant but eccentric Victorians had inspired this story about the origins of “nature versus nurture” as a theory for explaining personality traits and criminal behaviour.

Barbara Baxendale