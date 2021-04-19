Financier and friends to row across Mediterranean

A MAN who competed at national level for Henley Rowing Club as a teenager is hoping to rekindle his passion for the sport by taking on a three-day race across the Mediterranean in July.

Tom Steindler grew up in Shiplake and lived there until he moved to London for work six years ago.

The 28-year-old, who has rowed little as an adult, is part a five-man crew that will be rowing 220 miles from Ibiza to Barcelona of the NOMAN Island Challenge.

The event, which was first held in 2013 and is open to both seasoned rowers and beginners. It raises awareness of human papillomavirus cancer and campaigns for vaccinations to protect men and women. HPV is responsible for five per cent of all cancers, which are often preventable.

Mr Steindler, a former pupil at Gillotts School in Henley, will be rowing with friends Nick Honey, Nick Zambellas, Guy Wilson and George Millar.

They hope to set a record for the fastest time by a five-per son crew, which currently stands at 54-and-a-half hours, and each team member has a £5,000 fundraising target. Mr Steindler, who is a director for a corporate finance firm, is the oldest of three siblings and his brother Daniel and sister Amelia also rowed as juniors at Henley.

He said: “I started rowing as a 13-year-old and did it for five years. I rowed at national schools and national championships and won a couple of silver medals.

“I’ve not rowed since I moved away with work taking over but I hope this will be a catalyst to do it more often and sign up for other challenges. All our crew are relatively sporty and have all been rowers in the past. I’ve been looking at doing an endurance challenge for a long time and it has been exacerbated by the cabin fever of lockdown being stuck in a London flat.

“Our primary goal is to finish and raise awareness for the charity but we would love to break the record.”

Training has not been easy for the group due to the coronavirus restriction but each rower has bought an indoor rowing machine to build their fitness.

To make a donation, visit

justgiving.com/fundraising/TBITB