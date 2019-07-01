Extra transport for regatta visitors

TRAINS will operate to a special timetable on all five days of the Henley Royal Regatta.

Services from Twyford, which links services on the Great Western main line to the Henley branch line, will run twice an hour to Henley at roughly 30-minute intervals from 5.49am until five past midnight between Wednesday and Friday. All stop at Wargrave and Shiplake en route.

On those same days, trains back to Twyford start at 6.05am and run about every half an hour until 00.21am. All call at Wargrave but pass straight through Shiplake between 9.13am and 1.57pm and after 3.27pm, apart from one journey stopping at 5.09pm.

Saturday’s half-hourly trains, which are complemented by shuttle buses, run from Twyford to Henley stopping at Shiplake between 6.57am and 11.40pm and in the opposite direction between 7.32am and 11.55pm. Only the buses stop at Wargrave and they don’t take cyclists with non-folding bikes.

Finals day trains from Twyford will be serving all stops every 30 minutes from 8.40am until 9.45pm while those from Henley, which don’t serve Shiplake, run from 8.56am until 10.08pm.

Meanwhile, Reading Buses will operate a late night service from Station Road in Henley to Reading town centre on the Friday and Saturday night. This runs every 20 minutes from 10.30pm until 2.30am and costs £10 (one way) or £15 for two passengers.

This runs along the A4155 through Shiplake then passes through Henley Road, Prospect Street, Church Street and Caversham Road in Caversham before stopping at Reading station. A similar service to High Wycombe has been axed this year due to low usage.