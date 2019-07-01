Monday, 01 July 2019

Champagne tea across the water

HENLEY Royal Regatta has launched a new champagne afternoon tea service at its enclosure on the opposite bank of the River Thames. It can be taken on Fawley Meadows, off Marlow Road, where there will be a tea room alongside the usual “hospitality village” which has outdoor seating areas, some under shaded cover, a bar and regular cruises on the water throughout the day. The package includes access to the enclosure before and after tea as well as 90 minutes at a private table. For more information, visit www.hrr.co.uk

