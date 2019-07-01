High hopes of success for schools

SHIPLAKE COLLEGE have representation in three boats entered at this year’s regatta.

In the Princess Elizabeth Cup for junior men eights, the college have a crew competing that was formed early on in the year and has worked throughout the season to build a strong platform.

Their successes this year includes winning the Schools’ Head of the River Race where they set a new course record and having four athletes from the crew representing for Great Britain at the Munich Regatta where they all won a medal.

The crew’s latest success made college history when they gained a silver medal in the Championship Eights at the National Schools’ Regatta at Dorney.

Shiplake’s Temple Cup entry for student men has recently been put together and is a strong mixture of the second eight bronze medallists from National Schools’ Regatta and college’s J16 coxless four, who came second at the same event.

The four J16 members are aiming to trial for the GB versus France match later on in the summer while there are also two members of the crew who qualified last year as J16s in the Temple Cup.

Olivia Morgan will be Shiplake’s representative in the Stonor Trophy when she competes with Leicester Rowing Club’s Laruen Henry in the women’s double sculls.

Morgan represented GB at the Munich International Regatta where she won two silver medals. Recently she also won bronze in the Championship Girls’ single sculls at the National Schools’ Regatta, and bronze in the Championship Girls’ coxless pairs.

Looking ahead to the regatta Shiplake headmaster Gregg Davies said: “I am very excited that in my final year at Shiplake, we will have a competitive boat in the Princess Elizabeth Cup. I am also thrilled that we have a credible Temple Cup entry, who are desperate to emulate last year’s J16 eights who made it through qualifiers, which was much to the delight of everyone at Shiplake.

“To add to that, we will also have Liv Morgan trying to qualify for Henley Royal for the Stonor Trophy. You can see that it could be quite a special time for a leaving Headmaster.” Shiplake’s Hugh Mackworth-Praed, coach of the Princess Elizabeth Cup entry, added: “I am eally excited about Henley Royal Regatta this year, especially after winning Schools’ Head and a silver at National Schools’ Regatta. This is a young crew, which shows promise for the next few years ahead.”

Director of rowing, Dave Currie, who coaches the Temple Cup crew said: “We are excited about the second boat looking to qualify for the Temple Challenge Cup.

“The J16 boat last year managed to do this and this crew is as determined to replicate their success in the event. The crew is made up of four of our second eight, who finished third in their event at National Schools’ Regatta, and four of our J16 crew.

“We are also very excited about Olivia racing at Henley Regatta with her partner Lauren Henry. The two girls are ranked first and second in the country as junior scullers.”

The Oratory School Boat Club are this year boating a quad in The Fawley Cup for junior men. The crew contains local boy and captain of boats Edward Tritton who will be aiming to carry on his rowing at Exeter University next year. Stern pair of the crew are Loris Waidelich and Paul Berger from Germany. In the bow of the quad is Tom Martin who at 15 will be one of the youngest competitors at the regatta.

Also racing at the regatta from The Oratory will be two members of staff in The Silver Goblets and Nickalls’ Cup for coxless pairs. Tom Burton is a six times Henley winner while his partner Philip Poynter is an ex-junior GB oarsman.