Regatta crowds up thanks to sunshine

HOT weather boosted the attendance on the opening day of this year’s Henley Royal Regatta, writes James Burton.

The town and riverbanks were bustling with spectators from mid-morning as clouds gave way to unbroken sunshine and temperatures of up to 24C.

The river was full of spectators’ leisure boats, including a powered pontoon equipped with a miniature summer house and veranda.

Regatta regulars Ed and Maggie Atkinson, of Queen Street Henley, returned with their decorated floral boat made from two kayaks lashed together with a platform in the centre.

The royal row barge Gloriana was moored up by the boat tents where large crowds gathered to admire it and take photographs.

The deckchairs in the Stewards’ Enclosure were full by lunchtime.

The seats at Phyllis Court Club, which overlooks the finish line from the Buckinghamshire bank, also began filling up and many members were enjoying drinks on the club’s grandstand terrace.

The terraces at Leander Club were also bustling with members and guests.

