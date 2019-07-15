...and pain of losing

Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Monday, 15 July 2019
A SPECTATOR at Henley Royal Regatta clearly didn’t know when to keep his mouth shut.
He was giving friends a tour of the boat tents while a crew, who had just been defeated, lay sprawled across a jetty.
The rowers were clearly in pain and one even vomited into the water. Parents and supporters watched in silence as the crew’s coach comforted them.
As the man giving the tour walked past with his guests, he gesticulated wildly and said: “And this is a crew who have done very, very badly.”
There were looks of astonishment as he walked off!
15 July 2019
More News:
Villagers vote for housing plan despite No campaign
A DOCUMENT naming five sites where about 94 new ... [more]
Company boss gives £2,500 draw prize to charity
THE managing director of a business development ... [more]
POLL: Have your say