...and pain of losing

A SPECTATOR at Henley Royal Regatta clearly didn’t know when to keep his mouth shut.

He was giving friends a tour of the boat tents while a crew, who had just been defeated, lay sprawled across a jetty.

The rowers were clearly in pain and one even vomited into the water. Parents and supporters watched in silence as the crew’s coach comforted them.

As the man giving the tour walked past with his guests, he gesticulated wildly and said: “And this is a crew who have done very, very badly.”

There were looks of astonishment as he walked off!