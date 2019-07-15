Monday, 15 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

...and pain of losing

A SPECTATOR at Henley Royal Regatta clearly didn’t know when to keep his mouth shut. 

He was giving friends a tour of the boat tents while a crew, who had just been defeated, lay sprawled across a jetty. 

The rowers were clearly in pain and one even vomited into the water. Parents and supporters watched in silence as the crew’s coach comforted them.

As the man giving the tour walked past with his guests, he gesticulated wildly and said: “And this is a crew who have done very, very badly.”

There were looks of astonishment as he walked off!

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33