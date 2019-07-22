Regatta arrests increase

ARRESTS increased during this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

Twenty people were caught by police for assaults, public order and driving offences across the five days.

This is more than double the nine arrests that were made last year, which was the lowest for a decade.

There were 36 arrests in 2017, 32 arrests in 2016, 35 in 2015, 15 in 2014, 26 in 2013, 25 in 2012, 45 in 2011, about 20 in 2010 and 28 in 2009.

Superintendent Sarah Grahame, tactical commander for the royal regatta, said: “The work of officers, event organisers and partner agencies has ensured a safe and enjoyable event for the vast majority of those who took part and attended.

“The number of arrests represents a very small minority of those attendees.

“I would like to thank the community and our partners for their co-operation and support over the event.”