More trains for longer regatta

GREAT Western Railway says it will try to accommodate more passengers when Henley Royal Regatta is extended by a day.

Jane Jones, the company’s head of public affairs, told a meeting of the Henley Branch User Group that it would speak to the regatta and passenger groups.

She said GWR would review its special trains plan, which provided extra carriages on every train during this year’s event, resulting in a total of 48,000 seats a day.

Patrick Fleming, the group’s secretary, asked for larger trains on the line from Tywford to Henley throughout the event as well as more staff to ensure they ran smoothly.

He said: “The problem is you are already maxed out at total capacity.”

Ms Jones said one of the problems was that the relevant platform at Twyford could only accommodate four-carriage trains.

She said: “I think we would certainly want to talk to the regatta organisers about any extension. We welcome suggestions and we will talk about it. Henley is the most important event in our calendar.”

On Monday, the regatta was granted a licence by Wokingham Borough Council that will enable it to add a sixth day from 2021.