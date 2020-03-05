Regatta ‘monitoring’ coronavirus situation

HENLEY Royal Regatta says it is monitoring the coronavirus situation very carefully.

Daniel Grist, the regatta’s chief executive and secretary, said there was no need to cancel the event based on the guidance it had received to date.

He said: “We’re in the loop in a very direct way with advice from government and what the chief medical officer and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport are saying to us and other major events.

“That guidance is that there’s certainly no need to cancel, or postpone, events.

“But it’s clearly a fluid situation and as things change we will have to look at them.”

Mr Grist said the regatta was thinking about possible measures at this year’s event in July but there was nothing concrete at this stage.

Any steps taken would need to be “appropriate and proportional” for what was happening at the time.

He added: “We will take our lead from what other events are doing and how this outbreak starts impacting on the UK going forward.

“These are very worrying times obviously and that’s why we’re keeping a very close eye on it.”