Henley at Home: classic races to watch from your armchair

AN online event called Henley at Home will be held to celebrate the regatta.

It will run throughout this weekend and features interviews with former competitors and race replays on YouTube.

Sir Steve said: “We’ve got a lot of footage that we can draw on. Henley at Home was really an idea of keeping the spirit of the regatta, even though we weren’t going to have it. The two-day broadcast will feature some of the classic races that we have had over the years.

“We’ve interviewed Olympic champion and Kiwi Mahé Drysdale about what Henley means to him and what he remembers from his races. I look forward to seeing that.

“There’s a four- or five-hour programme going out on our YouTube channel on Saturday and another one on the Sunday.

“We also have an interview with Bobby Thatcher, director of rowing at St Paul’s School. The broadcast has been done with Sunset + Vine and Matt Pinsent has been doing the interviews.

“Hopefully, it will be a really enjoyable programme to watch.

“People can dip in and out of it or possibly sit in their gardens and wear their coloured blazers or rowing club and university colours. It’s rowing’s week of coming together, celebrating sport, enjoying each other’s company and remembering the joys of racing. It’s about the memories, the hardship of training but enjoyment of the sport and camaraderie.

“There’s a saying in Henley that the regatta never changes. Of course it does, it changes every year, but we want people’s memories to be like it has always been.”

For more information, visit www.hrr.co.uk/henley-at-home