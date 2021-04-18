Royal visitor flew helicopter to regatta himself and returned 30 years later

THE Duke of Edinburgh’s visit to Henley Royal Regatta in 1968 brought delight to rowers and spectators alike after experiencing two days of torrential rain.

He made an unofficial visit on the second day of the event, arriving at Fawley Meadows in a helicopter, which he flew himself.

He was greeted by John Garton, chairman of the regatta’s management committee, and managed to enjoy the racing as the rain held off during his three-hour stay.

The race times were noticeably slower that year as the crews had to battle against an abnormally strong stream.

The Prince returned to the regatta 30 years later to present prizes on finals day.

On that occasion, he was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire and was introduced to local dignitaries, including Mayor Allan Follett and his wife Gwyneth, and regatta officials.

He spent more than four hours watching the action and took to the water in an umpire’s launch to follow the final of the Grand Challenge Cup. Sir Steve Redgrave, who is now chairman of the regatta, Sir Matthew Pinsent, James Cracknell and Tim Foster, who were representing Leander Club at the time, were invited to meet Prince Phillip in the boat tent area after their victory in the Stewards’ Cup for men’s coxless fours.

The royal visitor was patron of London Rowing Club and wore a club tie. Mike Sweeney, chairman of the regatta, said at the time: “It was obviously the right thing to do because London won the Thames Cup.”

A regatta spokesman said: “All at Henley Royal Regatta extend their deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family at this time.

“We have happy memories of the Duke of Edinburgh when he visited Henley and presented the prizes in 1998.”