A FUNDING partnership between Henley Royal Regatta’s Charitable Trust and London Youth Rowing has been extended for three years.

The charity reaches out to people from disadvantaged backgrounds and encourages them to enjoy row.

Its flagship scheme, Active Row, has been running for four years and is set to expand outside London with a new programme in Leeds.

Sir Steve Redgrave (pictured), chairman of the trust, said: “The trust is committed to providing opportunities to make rowing more inclusive for young people to enjoy the immense benefits the sport can have on both their physical and mental wellbeing.

“The success of the Active Row programme over the past four years has been a great achievement and we are thrilled to be able to fund the expansion of the programme.”

The trust is also helping to fund a new coaching development programme called Step Up.

Matt Rostron, chief executive of London Youth Rowing, said: “The programme in London forms the bedrock of our work to help young people from underrepresented backgrounds to get active and to experience the benefits of rowing. Coming out of covid, supporting young people in this way will be more important than ever.”