Regatta to go ahead

HENLEY Royal Regatta will definitely go ahead between August 11 and 15.

The regatta’s management committee has confirmed this following the Prime Minister’s announcement this week that coronavirus restrictions will be fully lifted on Monday.

In an email to members, chairman Sir Steve Redgrave said it was too soon to give exact details of how the event will be run but another announcement would follow.

He said: “One of the watchwords of the past year has been ‘careful’ and the committee will continue to apply caution as we strive to maintain the highest standards for competitors, members, those staging the regatta and the wider public.”