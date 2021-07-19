Monday, 19 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Regatta to go ahead

Regatta to go ahead

HENLEY Royal Regatta will definitely go ahead between August 11 and 15.

The regatta’s management committee has confirmed this following the Prime Minister’s announcement this week that coronavirus restrictions will be fully lifted on Monday.

In an email to members, chairman Sir Steve Redgrave said it was too soon to give exact details of how the event will be run but another announcement would follow.

He said: “One of the watchwords of the past year has been ‘careful’ and the committee will continue to apply caution as we strive to maintain the highest standards for competitors, members, those staging the regatta and the wider public.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33