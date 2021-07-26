Members get regatta tickets

Monday, 26 July 2021

Henley Royal Regatta

MEMBERS of the Henley Royal Regatta’s Stewards’ Enclosure will be able to attend on all five days of this year’s event, the management committee has confirmed.

They will also be able to claim their allocation of guest tickets for the racing, which will take place as usual on the Henley reach between August 11 and 15.

However, overall capacity on the regatta site will be reduced to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Secretary Daniel Grist said the committee was still deciding the details based on Government guidance after official restrictions were lifted on Monday.

In a message to members, regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave added: “This year will not quite be business as usual... however, we are confident that we have everything in place to follow all guidelines and stage the best possible regatta.”

