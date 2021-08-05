Regatta policing

THAMES Valley Police refuse to say how many officers will be on duty in Henley during the regatta.

Superintendent Sarah Grahame, tactical commander for the event said: “This year will not see a ‘normal’ regatta as there will be fewer public facilities and most areas are only available to ticket holders.

“We still expect to see a large number of visitors to Henley, which will increase traffic and congestion through the town centre.

“We advise you to book your tickets in advance and ask that motorists be patient and mindful of the increased traffic and pedestrians. Remember to leave plenty of time for your journeys, and to carefully follow the appropriate signs to the allocated car parks.

“The neighbourhood policing team in Henley will be an integral part of our operation and will ensure the priorities of the local community are acted on, as normal, during this time.

“A number of security measures have been put in place to ensure that members of the public can continue to enjoy the regatta in a safe and secure environment.”