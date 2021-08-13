Henley Royal Regatta 2021: Day 3

DAY three of Henley Royal Regatta sees Leander Club in 13 races out of a programme of 81 in total.

Henley Rowing Club and Upper Thames Rowing Club are also in several races today including The Wargrave Challenge Cup, the Fawley Challenge Cup and the Ladies’ Challenge Plate.

At 9.35am Leander Club has its first race of the day against Nottinghamshire County Rowing Association in the Town Challenge Cup.

At 10am Henley Rowing Club will compete in The Junior Women’s Eights against The Tideway Scullers’ School.

Ten minutes later Leander Club in a composite crew with Nottingham Rowing Club will take on another composite crew comprising of athletes from Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University in the Town Challenge Cup.

At 10.40am Leander Club will take part in its third race of the day against University of St Andrews in the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup.

Five minutes later Shiplake College “B” take part in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup against St Edward’s School.

At 11am Thames Rowing Club “A” will take on Vesta Rowing Club “A” in the Thames Challenge Club.

Twenty minutes later Leander Club take on Long Beach Junior Crew in the Diamond Challenge Sculls in its fourth race of the day.

At 11.35am Leander Club will compete in the Stonor Challenge Trophy against Nottingham Rowing Club.

At 11.50am the club will take to the water again in the Ladies’ Challenge Eight against Oxford Brookes University “C”.

Ten minutes later the club has its seventh race of the day against a composite crew with athletes from the same club and Thames Rowing Club in the Visitors’ Challenge Cup.

At 12.05am Henley Rowing Club compete against London Rowing Club “A” in the Thames Challenge Cup.

After the lunch break at 2.10pm Thames Rowing Club “A” will compete in the Wyfold Challenge Cup against The Tideway Scullers’ School “A”.

At 2.45pm Leander Club has its eighth race of the day against a composite team comprising of athletes from The Tideway Scullers’ School and Nottingham Rowing Club in the Double Sculls Challenge Cup.

Five minutes later the club has its ninth race in the Princess Royal Challenge Cup against Oxford Brookes University.

At 3.10pm a composite team comprising of athletes from Thames Rowing Club and Neptune Rowing Club take on Nottinghamshire Country Rowing Association in the Princess Grace Challenge Cup.

Ten minutes later another composite team comprising of athletes from Thames Rowing Club and London Rowing Club compete in the Ladies’ Challenge Cup against Oxford Brookes University “B”.

At 3.40pm Shiplake College “A” compete in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup against Hartpury College.

At 4.05pm Thames Rowing Club “A” take on a composite team comprising of athletes from Frankfurter Germania in the Britannia Challenge Cup.

After the tea interval at 5.30pm Leander Club will compete in its tenth race of the day in a composite team with athletes from Reading University against another composite team with athletes from Skibbereen Rowing Club and University College, Cork in the Double Sculls Challenge Cup.

At 6pm Leander Club will race against Marlow Rowing Club in The Wargrave Challenge Cup.

At 6.35pm in the Fawley Challenge Cup is Henley Rowing Club against The Windsor Boys’ School “A”.

Leander Club take to the water again at 7.10pm against Hartpury University in the Princess Grace Challenge Cup.

Ten minutes later Thames Rowing Club “A” and “B” will compete against each other in The Wargrave Challenge Cup.

In the final race of the day at 7.30pm Leander Club will compete against The Windsor Boy’s School “B” in the Fawley Challenge Cup.