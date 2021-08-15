Henley Royal Regatta 2021: Finals Day

THE finals day of Henley Royal Regatta will see Leander Club compete for 11 honours out of 26 in total.

These include the Queen Mother Challenge Cup and the Visitors’ Challenge Cup which the club won at the 2019 regatta along with the Fawley Challenge Cup, Double Sculls Challenge Cup and Stewards’ Challenge Cup.

At 11.30am Leander Club athletes and GB Toyko silver medallists, Harry Leask, Angus Groom, Tom Barras and Jack Beaumont, will compete in the Queen Mother Challenge Cup against the University College, Cork and Skibbere.

The athletes claimed silver in the men’s quadruple sculls last month.

Ten minutes later Shiplake College “A” will take on Marlow Rowing Club in the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup.

At 12pm Leander Club has its second race for the Stonor Challenge Trophy against a composite team comprising of athletes University of London and Cambridge University.

Ten minutes later Leander Club has its third race in the Diamond Challenge Sculls against Agecroft Rowing Club.

At 12.30pm Leander Club “A” and “B” will compete against each other for the Town Challenge Cup.

At 12.50pm Leander Club will take to the water for a fifth time against The Tideway Sculler’s School in the Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup.

After lunch at 2.40pm Leander Club will compete against Oxford Brookes University “A” for the Visitors’ Challenge Club.

At 3.10pm they will compete again against Thames Rowing Club “A” for The Wargrave Challenge Cup.

Twenty minutes later the club will compete in the Princess Grace Challenge Cup against a composite team comprising of athletes from Thames Rowing Club and Neptune Rowing Club, Ireland.

At 3.40pm Leander Club will take to the water against another composite team comprising of athletes from Twickenham Rowing Club and Queen's University in the Prince of Wales Challenge Cup.

Ten minutes later Leander Club has its penultimate race of the year against Leicester Rowing Club for the Princes Royal Challenge Cup.

At 4pm the club has its final race for the Remenham Challenge Cup against a composite team comprising of athletes from Oxford Brookes University and Queen's University, Belfast.

The presentation of prizes will then take place at 5pm from the Open Stand in the Stewards’ Enclosure.