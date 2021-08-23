Henley Royal Regatta 2021: Winners list

The Prince Albert Challenge Cup: University of London beat Newcastle University “A” by two-and-a-quarter in a time of seven minutes and six seconds.

The Wyfold Challenge Cup: Thames Rowing Club “A” beat Lea Rowing Club by two-and-a-half lengths in a time of seven minutes and 12 seconds.

The Ladies Challenge Plate: Oxford Brookes University “A” beat a composite team comprising of athletes from Molesey Boat Club and Twickenham Rowing Club by three-and-three-quarter lengths in a time of six minutes and 24 seconds.

The Queen Mother Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat a composite team comprising of athletes from University College, Cork and Skibbereen Rowing Club, Ireland by one-and-a-half lengths in a time of six minutes and 38 seconds.

The Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup: Shiplake College “A'” beat Marlow Rowing Club by two-and-three-quarter lengths in a time of seven minutes and 35 seconds.

The Thames Challenge Cup: Thames Rowing Club “A” beat Molesey Boat Club “A” by three-quarters of a length in a time of six minutes and 22 seconds.

The Stonor Challenge Trophy: University of London and Cambridge University beat Leander Club by three-quarters of a length in a time of eight minutes and four seconds.

The Diamond Challenge Sculls: Agecroft Rowing Club beat Leander Club by two-and-a-quarter lengths in a time of eight minutes and one second.

The Grand Challenge Cup: Oxford Brookes University beat Taurus Boat Club and Tyrian Club easily in a time of six minutes and 27 seconds.

The Town Challenge Cup: Leander Club “A” beat Leander Club “B” by two-and-a-half lengths in a time of seven minutes and 58 seconds.

The Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup: Eton College beat St. Paul's School by a length-and-a-quarter in a time of six minutes and 40 seconds.

The Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat The Tideway Scullers’ School by three-and-a-half lengths in a time of eight minutes and 46 seconds.

The Temple Challenge Cup: A.S.R. Nereus, Netherlands beat Imperial College London “A” by three-and-a-half lengths in a time of six minutes and 47 seconds.

The Junior Women’s Eights: Headington School beat Surbiton High School by three-and-three-quarter lengths in a time of seven minutes and 42 seconds.

The Visitors’ Challenge Cup: Oxford Brookes University “A” beat Leander Club by two-and-three-quarter lengths in a time of six minutes and 51 seconds.

The Island Challenge Cup: Oxford Brookes University “A” beat University of London “A” by half a length in a time of seven minutes and 10 seconds.

The Double Sculls Challenge Cup: Skibbereen Rowing Club and University College, Cork, Ireland beat The Tideway Scullers' School and Nottingham Rowing Club by one-and-three-quarter lengths in a time of seven minutes and 13 seconds.

The Wargrave Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat Thames Rowing Club “A” by one-and-a-half lengths in a time of seven minutes and 18 seconds.

The Stewards’ Challenge Cup: Oxford Brookes University beat Hollandia Roeiclub, Netherlands by one-and-a-half lengths in a time of six minutes and 43 seconds.

The Princess Grace Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat Thames Rowing Club and Neptune Rowing Club, Ireland by one length in a time of seven minutes and 46 seconds.

The Prince of Wales Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat Twickenham Rowing Club and Queen’s University, Belfast by one-and-a-half lengths in a time of six minutes and 42 seconds.

The Princess Royal Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat Leicester Rowing Club by three feet in a time of eight minutes and 58 seconds.

The Remenham Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat Oxford Brookes University and Queen's University, Belfast by a length-and-a-quarter in a time of seven minutes and nine seconds.

The Silver Goblets & Nickalls’ Challenge Cup: Oxford Brookes University beat Cambridge University easily in a time of seven minutes and 28 seconds.

The Britannia Challenge Cup: Frankfurter Rudergesellschaft Germania 1869 e.V., Germany beat Hinksey Sculling School by two-and-a-half lengths in a time of seven minutes and 23 seconds.

The Fawley Challenge Cup: The Tideway Scullers’ School “A” beat The Windsor Boys’ School “A” by three-quarters of a length in a time of six minutes and 48 seconds.