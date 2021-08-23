Henley Royal Regatta 2021: Winners list

A SURVEY to gauge the speeding problem on ... [more]
Monday, 23 August 2021
The Prince Albert Challenge Cup: University of London beat Newcastle University “A” by two-and-a-quarter in a time of seven minutes and six seconds.
The Wyfold Challenge Cup: Thames Rowing Club “A” beat Lea Rowing Club by two-and-a-half lengths in a time of seven minutes and 12 seconds.
The Ladies Challenge Plate: Oxford Brookes University “A” beat a composite team comprising of athletes from Molesey Boat Club and Twickenham Rowing Club by three-and-three-quarter lengths in a time of six minutes and 24 seconds.
The Queen Mother Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat a composite team comprising of athletes from University College, Cork and Skibbereen Rowing Club, Ireland by one-and-a-half lengths in a time of six minutes and 38 seconds.
The Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup: Shiplake College “A'” beat Marlow Rowing Club by two-and-three-quarter lengths in a time of seven minutes and 35 seconds.
The Thames Challenge Cup: Thames Rowing Club “A” beat Molesey Boat Club “A” by three-quarters of a length in a time of six minutes and 22 seconds.
The Stonor Challenge Trophy: University of London and Cambridge University beat Leander Club by three-quarters of a length in a time of eight minutes and four seconds.
The Diamond Challenge Sculls: Agecroft Rowing Club beat Leander Club by two-and-a-quarter lengths in a time of eight minutes and one second.
The Grand Challenge Cup: Oxford Brookes University beat Taurus Boat Club and Tyrian Club easily in a time of six minutes and 27 seconds.
The Town Challenge Cup: Leander Club “A” beat Leander Club “B” by two-and-a-half lengths in a time of seven minutes and 58 seconds.
The Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup: Eton College beat St. Paul's School by a length-and-a-quarter in a time of six minutes and 40 seconds.
The Hambleden Pairs Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat The Tideway Scullers’ School by three-and-a-half lengths in a time of eight minutes and 46 seconds.
The Temple Challenge Cup: A.S.R. Nereus, Netherlands beat Imperial College London “A” by three-and-a-half lengths in a time of six minutes and 47 seconds.
The Junior Women’s Eights: Headington School beat Surbiton High School by three-and-three-quarter lengths in a time of seven minutes and 42 seconds.
The Visitors’ Challenge Cup: Oxford Brookes University “A” beat Leander Club by two-and-three-quarter lengths in a time of six minutes and 51 seconds.
The Island Challenge Cup: Oxford Brookes University “A” beat University of London “A” by half a length in a time of seven minutes and 10 seconds.
The Double Sculls Challenge Cup: Skibbereen Rowing Club and University College, Cork, Ireland beat The Tideway Scullers' School and Nottingham Rowing Club by one-and-three-quarter lengths in a time of seven minutes and 13 seconds.
The Wargrave Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat Thames Rowing Club “A” by one-and-a-half lengths in a time of seven minutes and 18 seconds.
The Stewards’ Challenge Cup: Oxford Brookes University beat Hollandia Roeiclub, Netherlands by one-and-a-half lengths in a time of six minutes and 43 seconds.
The Princess Grace Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat Thames Rowing Club and Neptune Rowing Club, Ireland by one length in a time of seven minutes and 46 seconds.
The Prince of Wales Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat Twickenham Rowing Club and Queen’s University, Belfast by one-and-a-half lengths in a time of six minutes and 42 seconds.
The Princess Royal Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat Leicester Rowing Club by three feet in a time of eight minutes and 58 seconds.
The Remenham Challenge Cup: Leander Club beat Oxford Brookes University and Queen's University, Belfast by a length-and-a-quarter in a time of seven minutes and nine seconds.
The Silver Goblets & Nickalls’ Challenge Cup: Oxford Brookes University beat Cambridge University easily in a time of seven minutes and 28 seconds.
The Britannia Challenge Cup: Frankfurter Rudergesellschaft Germania 1869 e.V., Germany beat Hinksey Sculling School by two-and-a-half lengths in a time of seven minutes and 23 seconds.
The Fawley Challenge Cup: The Tideway Scullers’ School “A” beat The Windsor Boys’ School “A” by three-quarters of a length in a time of six minutes and 48 seconds.
23 August 2021
More News:
POLL: Have your say