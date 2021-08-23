Schoolgirls make history at post-covid regatta

FOUR teenage girls from Shiplake College made history as this year’s Henley Royal Regatta took place with coronavirus restrictions in place.

Nicole Dunn, Mary Oaks, Mia Vickerman and Isabelle Blake-Hurworth won the Diamond Jubilee Challenge Cup for women’s quadruple sculls, one of 26 finals which took place on Sunday.

This was one of 10 women’s events at the regatta, which had been postponed from July due to the coronavirus pandemic following the cancellation of last year’s event.

In another first for women this year, female spectators in the stewards’enclosure were allowed to wear trousers, providing it was with a blazer or jacket.

The regatta was held over five days as normal but the number of spectators was down by thousands.

Athletes, members and visitors had to observe social distancing and have proof of being vaccinated or that they had had a recent negative covid test.

There were eight victories for Henley’s Leander Club, including one for three of the silver medallists at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Shiplake College girls’ victory was the first time the independent school had won a final at Henley and the first time it had entered a female crew. They beat Marlow Rowing Club by two and three-quarter lengths.

Nicole, 19, called the race “absolutely incredible”.

Headmaster Tyrone Howe, who joined in with the post-race celebrations, said: “Our girls said they wanted to create a little piece of history and they’e done just that.

“They are incredibly hard-working so it’s really nice to see that paid off. They’ve done themselves proud.”

The girls were the last winners to receive their cup at the prize-giving ceremony.

In an echo of Tokyo, the winners collected their medals and trophies after being called up by regatta chairman Sir Steve Redgrave instead of being presented with them.

Sir Steve, a five-time Olympic champion, paid tribute to the members in a speech and praised the 481 crews taking part, including 41 from overseas.

He said it had been difficult being the first chairman to cancel the event last year for the first time in its 182-year history — apart from during the two world wars — due to the pandemic.

Sir Steve said the support of members had played an integral role in making this year’s reduced event such a success.

He said: “The financial commitment they make every year is amazing — for paying their subs last year with no regatta and not knowing what was going to happen this year.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

“Over the last few days, there have been lots of members coming up to me and saying, ‘Thank you for putting on this event’.

“That is why I want the thanks to go to our members because without them we couldn’t do what we do.”

The regatta was originally due to be held from June 29 to July 4, but was pushed back to last week as the national covid restrictions were in place until July 19.

The committee had considered staging it at Dorney Lake, where the 2012 Olympic regatta was held, if spectators were unable to attend.

Sir Steve said there was a clear mandate from the stewards to stage the regatta, even if it had to be without crowds.

He said: “To have that mandate helped us as a committee to make the decisions to put us where we are today. Our staff at Henley HQ have been amazing. It is only a small staff but the work and passion that they’ve put into it have been absolutely amazing. We know our sport — it doesn’t survive without the volunteers.

“We wanted to put an event on for the athletes, whether it was ‘behind closed doors’ or doing as much as we possibly could. That’s what the sport is about.”

He said the athletes, too, had shown passion, adding: “We’ve seen exhaustion and people slapping the water in celebration just to get through to another round and have another chance to do it all over again the next day.”

The weather across the five days of the regatta was mostly dry and warm with sunshine at times. As usual, many of the male spectators sported club blazers while most women wore colourful summer dresses with little evidence of trousers.

On the water, spectators watched the races from pleasure boats, paddleboards and large passenger vessels provided by Hobbs of Henley.

Police patrolled the river in a boat while other officers were on the bank and regatta site, some armed with automatic guns.

On Saturday, a fly-past to commemorate the Battle of Britain took place featuring a Spitfire, which performed several loops.

Many visitors had been attending the regatta for decades and were delighted to see its return.

Chris Grey, 61, of King’s Road, Henley, was cheering on Henley Rowing Club’s crews from the towpath.

He was a member of the club in his youth, when the club was based in Thames Side and rowers would carry their boats across the road to the water.

Mr Grey, an advertising executive, said: “I’m so pleased that the regatta went ahead this year, even in a more limited format, because I really missed the last one and I’ve visited almost every year since I was a boy.

“It’s clearly different this time because of covid but it has kept that traditional atmosphere and feels much like the event we’ve always known and loved. Despite the smaller scale, it has brought Henley back to life, as it always does.”

Sue Griffith, 80, of High Street, Watlington, has visited every year since she was 16.

She said: “I feel as though I’ve been coming for so long that I might as well be 116.

“It’s such a fantastic event and I have many happy memories of my son Dorian rowing here in the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup in the Eighties.

“We desperately missed it last year — the news that it wasn’t going ahead was absolutely shattering. It feels strange how the whole layout has changed under the covid rules, though of course it’s the right thing to do. We have all the papers we need and haven’t had any problems.”

Arnie Zarach, of Singers Close, Henley, first visited the regatta as a 10-year-old in 1948, the year in which Henley also hosted the London Olympic regatta.

He lived in Barnes at the time but moved to the town as an adult, partly so he could be nearer the event.

Mr Zarach said: “I will never forget going to that first regatta with my father. It left such a strong impression that I took up rowing straight away and once competed at Henley for Oriel Boat Club, though that was an awfully long time ago. I have hardly ever missed it since and I’m both delighted and relieved that it is back. You couldn’t even print the words for how angry I was when it was called off, even if it was unavoidable under the circumstances.”

Angie and Geoff Grice, who until recently lived in Boston Road, Henley, came back to visit the regatta with Mr Grice’s sister Mary Morris, from Kingwood Common.

They enjoyed a picnic on the towpath while Mr Grice took photographs of the racing.

Mrs Grice said: “Although we’ve left the area, we will always come back for the regatta and the Henley Festival because they’re such marvellous occasions. Given the year we’ve just had, it’s lovely to see so many people enjoying themselves again and feeling free and safe to do so.

“The towpath is as busy as ever but there’s still space to walk along it, which is nice because in previous years it has become so packed that you can barely move.

“I’m surprised by how few boats are out on the water but I suppose a lot of people couldn’t make the August dates if it clashed with their holidays.”

Emily Lyons, 49, of Gravel Hill, Henley, attended with her friend Susi Inker, of Mill Lane.

She said: “It’s wonderful to have a little taste of normality again and thrilling to see the athletes out on the water after months of being locked in their houses. They’ve had to find creative ways of keeping up their training and I hope that will be rewarded.”

Pippa Devereux, whose husband Seb, of Leander Club, lost the final of the Diamond Challenge Sculls to Agecroft’s Graeme Thomas, said: “It’s brilliant to see the town looking busy again and even just to see rowers out on the water because training stopped at the height of the pandemic.

“I used to row for Henley and now I’m a member of Upper Thames Rowing Club, so it’s making me quite jealous to see everything getting back to normal. I think Seb has done really well considering that this was the first time he had raced in almost two years. He was so happy to have reached the final and went into it with an open mind.”

Mike Sweeney, who is president of Leander Club and a former regatta chairman, said: “It’s wonderful that it is happening again.

“The first day was absolutely beautiful as you could see nothing but smiles on people’s faces.

“Given the short notice in terms of government announcements, I think both Leander and the regatta committee did a fantastic job of making this happen. Quite frankly, they achieved miracles despite massive stress.

“I think the measures put in place to contain covid are working really well and people feel more confident about coming.

“Not many people seem to be taking up on changes to the dress code. So far, I’ve probably only seen about half a dozen women in trouser suits and I think most people were happy with the old arrangements.”

Connie Lewis, 24, from Henley, was among the women who wore trousers — a pair of crimson chinos with flat-heeled black shoes, an elaborate patterned waistcoat, straw hat and blazer.

She said: “I understand that most of the members were happy with the existing rules but I’m glad they changed them anyway.

“It has given women more choice and I think it will make the event more appealing to the younger generation.”

Town councillor Will Hamilton attended on all five days and was cruising the river with friends on his slipper Topsilk.

He said: “I’m quite enjoying the new format and think it’s fantastic that it is happening at all.

“Henley has benefited from getting everything as close to normal as possible and the organisers have done everything they could to offset the covid risk.

“The town centre has a real vibrancy with very little trouble in the evenings.”