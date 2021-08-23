Town seemed back to normal, say traders

TRADERS in Henley say the return of the royal regatta was good for businesses and showed the town was returning to “normal”.

Thousands of people attended the five-day event, which ended on Sunday, but the crowds were smaller than in previous years because of the coronavirus pandemic and it was held a month later than usual.

Businesses hit by the cancellation of last year’s regatta were grateful of the extra visitors in the form of athletes and spectators.

The Harris + Hoole café on the corner of Duke Street and Hart Street had to open earlier in the mornings for athletes on the way to training.

Manager Tami Rooke, said: “It was my first regatta working here and I came in early on the first day to make sure things were ready. I arrived at about 6am and rowers were coming in to ask if we were open.

“We weren’t but I thought, ‘Why not’ and then they asked if I could open early every day as they needed to be at the river to train, so we made an effort.

“It was still busy during the day, absolutely non-stop. It’s great to be involved and the response has made it worthwhile. Everyone has been so lovely.”

Zoë Ferreira, who runs The Henley Larder delicatessen in Bell Street, said: “We had a lot more pre-orders and lots of picnic orders. There were also more new people coming into the store.

“The regatta has shown that the world is ready to be back out and about and it was nice to meet new people. It was definitely a positive move for the town the event to go ahead.”

Lorraine Hillier, who runs the Hot Gossip in Reading Road, said the coffee shop did “consistently well” during the regatta.

She said: “We were very busy. People came into the shop for coffee and we did well with eating in and takeaway as well.

“There was was a great atmosphere and it was great for the town. I think some people may have stayed longer as we were really busy on Monday too.”

Ms Hillier, who is a town councillor, said the town needed the boost.

She said: “It feels like normal has returned and people were saying how lovely it was.”

Laurence Morris, who runs Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, said he was pleased by his sales.

He said: “It was great that the regatta went ahead so all credit to the royal regatta.

“People came in because they had forgotten ties or they realised they need to be dressed in a certain way to get into specific enclosures.

“We were selling our usual blazers, chinos and ties. We were down on our previous best regatta but it certainly wasn’t our worst.

“Overall, I am pleased and looking forward to the next year, especially if it goes to six days.”

Mr Morris, who has run the store since 2012, would like to see more signs directing visitors to the town centre.

He said: “Numbers were obviously down and, to be honest, I don’t know what the town council did to drive traffic in from the station but the signs weren’t very encouraging.

“I’d like to see signs saying, ‘Town open for business,’ ‘Welcome to Henley,’ or something like that. Having said that, we did have a very good regatta week.”

Vivienne Lee, who owns the Chocolate Café in Thames Side, said she was so busy it was like “six weekends straight”.

She said: “It was great. We found that the Thursday and Friday were quieter than the weekend. No idea why but we were busy so I had no time to stop and analyse.

“It was during the breakfast period that we were quite busy and then people would come back for their lunch and then afternoon tea and cake.

“It was very successful, such a wonderful regatta. It’s always fabulous and everybody looked gorgeous.”

Grace Leo, who recently relaunched the former Red Lion Hotel as the Relais Henley, said the regatta went “really well” for her,

She said: “A lot of residents came into the hotel spontaneously and they had meals and drinks so it was a very positive experience for me.

“We were at full occupancy for the whole weekend. It was still a bit quiet for the first couple of days but overall it was a positive first regatta.”

Graham Hughes, assistant manager of the Three Horseshoes pub in Reading Road, said: “Considering the numbers for the event were reduced, we were very busy. We did well for food and drink and we even had some crews come in. It was a little bit down on previous years but better than we thought it would be.”

Joe Ball, landlord of the Bull on Bell Street, said the pub was “fairly busy” but not as much as in previous years.

He said: “It was clear from the lack of traffic in the town and the fact that people could actually park.

“I think there was a number of reasons it was less busy — restrictions on travel and the dates changing and I don’t think it was publicised greatly.

“Unless you have a link to the town or the regatta, then I don’t think you’d be aware it was going on.

“I’m glad they didn’t cancel it altogether, especially for local businesses as it’s nice to have any uplift and it would have been a shame to not have it two years in a row. I just hope it will be like normal next year and as big and bustling as in previous years.”

Mathew Brumwell, who runs The Dub in Market Place, said the town was quiet a lot of the time.

“It it was like a busy Saturday,” he said. “I think it’s to do with coming out of the pandemic as people are just a little bit unsure and a lot don’t want to be out in crowds. I also think the town council dropped the ball as the signage was non-existent.

“On the flip side it was encouraging that people were out and about and people are getting more confident as time goes on.

“We did our best — we were open for 15 to 16 hour a day and persevered.”