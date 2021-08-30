Well done with your welcome

RAILWAY staff who welcomed visitors to Henley during the royal regatta have been praised.

Teams from Great Western Railway handed our free bottles of water to passengers at the station and helped to get people home safely.

Neil Gunnell, of Henley Trains, said: “I want to thank the GWR teams who kept our Henley visitors and locals moving and hydrated through the regatta period — the Saturday night crew at Henley and, of course, the Twyford team were also crucial and the drivers on the branch line, cleaners and more.

“In particular, thanks for saying ‘Welcome to Henley’ as the first faces people saw on arrival.

“It was important that they felt welcome because it is our town and the station is a very important part of it and during the regatta it changes completely and there is a different atmosphere.

“Every year I go down and offer to help during the evenings, especially on the Saturday as it’s always the busiest day.

“We rely on GWR the rest of the year when we commute, so we just want to help when the regatta comes. It’s good to create a connection with the local community.

“It was quite interesting to see how people became really jolly and friendly in the evenings — if you asked them if they’d had a good day they inevitably said ‘yes’ and that’s the most important thing.”