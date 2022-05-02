Could you host a crew?

SIR STEVE REDGRAVE is appealing to Henley families to host crews entering this year’s Henley Royal Regatta.

Organisers of the event are keen to enlarge the database of homes that can put up competitors and their coaches for the duration of the event in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sir Steve said: “Over the years crews have stayed at private homes during regatta time. There are no big hotels in the area and crews do tend to want to be close to the regatta so I would like to put an invitation out to people to host domestic or international crews.”

For more information, call (01491) 572153 or email email@hrr.co.uk