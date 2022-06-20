Monday, 20 June 2022

Rowers’ perk

File picture of Chinawhite

ALL competitors at Henley Royal Regatta will be allowed free entry to the Chinawhite nightclub and the Barn Bar Garden at Temple Island Meadows.

The Copas Partnership, which owns the land, has made the offer to mark the return of the venues during the event following the coronavirus pandemic.

