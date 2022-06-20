Rowers’ perk

Record attendance at returning steam rally
STOKE Row Steam Rally returned at the ... [more]
Monday, 20 June 2022
ALL competitors at Henley Royal Regatta will be allowed free entry to the Chinawhite nightclub and the Barn Bar Garden at Temple Island Meadows.
The Copas Partnership, which owns the land, has made the offer to mark the return of the venues during the event following the coronavirus pandemic.
20 June 2022
I made replica crown that starred at giant street party
THERE was not just one attempt at a world record ... [more]
